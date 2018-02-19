Euro zone ministers choose Spaniard as ECB Vice President

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone ministers on Monday chose Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos to succeed European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio at the end of May, they said in a statement.

“The Eurogroup today gave its support to the candidacy of Luis de Guindos for the position of Vice President of the European Central Bank,” the ministers said.

The nomination will be formally adopted at a meeting of EU heads of state at the end of March and de Guindos will take up his new post on June 1.