Ireland withdraws candidate for ECB job, will support Spaniard

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister said on Monday he would withdraw the candidacy of Irish central bank governor Philip Lane from the race for the position of European Central Bank vice president and support Spain’s Luis de Guindos for the job.

Paschal Donohoe told reporters on entering a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that will decide on a joint candidate that he would withdraw Lane’s candidacy so that there is one candidate only chosen by consensus.

“A number of weeks ago I nominated Philip Lane for the position of Vice President of the European Central Bank. Today I confirm we will not put forward his candidacy for a vote this evening. We believe that given how important a role it is as the Vice President of the ECB, that the decision be made on the basis of consensus,” Donohoe said.