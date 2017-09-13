FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany, France, Italy welcome Juncker's proposal on foreign investment vetting
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 13, 2017 / 11:46 AM / in a month

Germany, France, Italy welcome Juncker's proposal on foreign investment vetting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany, France and Italy welcomed the European Commission’s proposals on vetting non-EU investments, after they pushed for tighter oversight of foreign acquisitions of sensitive European technology following a rise in such deals by Chinese players.

In June, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Brussels to come up with a system for screening investments in strategic sectors from outside the bloc.

The head of the EU’s executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, was giving his annual State of the European Union speech on Wednesday.

“Europe and of course Germany are and will remain open to investment from abroad,” German economic affairs minister Brigitte Zypries said in a joint statement with France and Italy. “But we need to prevent other states from taking advantage of our openness in order to push through their industrial policy interests.”

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Italy’s Carlo Calenda also welcomed Juncker’s proposals.

“The EU must be ready to stand up for its interests and protect itself -- in particular when competition is not fair and we are dealing with important national strategic interests,” Le Maire said.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.