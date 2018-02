MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico and the European Union could wrap up talks to modernize their two-decade-old free trade deal by February or March, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Wednesday.

Guajardo, speaking at an event in Mexico City, said negotiators still had two or three issues related to market access to finish.

European Union and Mexican negotiators wrapped up a ninth round of talks on Tuesday in Mexico City.