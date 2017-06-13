Czech PM rejects EU case over migrant quotas

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka on Tuesday rejected the European Commission's launching of legal cases against the Czech Republic for not taking in asylum-seekers under a 2015 plan.

"The European Commission blindly insists on pushing ahead with disfunctional quotas which decreased citizens' trust in EU abilities and pushed back working and conceptual solutions to the migration crisis," Sobotka said in an emailed statement.