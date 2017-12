WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is ready to talk to the European Commission about Poland’s rule of law at a meeting in January - if such a meeting will be organised, Joanna Kopcinska told Reuters on Wednesday.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the Visegrad Group meeting in Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal