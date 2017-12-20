FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's decision against Poland has no merit - PiS party spokeswoman
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 20, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 5 days ago

EU's decision against Poland has no merit - PiS party spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - European Commission’s decision to launch the so-called Article 7 procedure against Poland on Wednesday has no merit and is politically motivated, Polish ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party spokeswoman said.

“This decision has no merit, it is in our opinion solely a political decision,” Beata Mazurek was quoted as saying by Polish state news agency PAP.

The EU executive launched an unprecedented process on Wednesday to suspend Poland’s voting rights in the European Union.

Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.