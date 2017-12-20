EU's decision against Poland has no merit - PiS party spokeswoman

WARSAW (Reuters) - European Commission’s decision to launch the so-called Article 7 procedure against Poland on Wednesday has no merit and is politically motivated, Polish ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party spokeswoman said.

“This decision has no merit, it is in our opinion solely a political decision,” Beata Mazurek was quoted as saying by Polish state news agency PAP.

The EU executive launched an unprecedented process on Wednesday to suspend Poland’s voting rights in the European Union.