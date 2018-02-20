FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World News
February 20, 2018 / 9:29 AM / a day ago

Poland upholds promise to comply with EU top court final ruling on logging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will comply with the final ruling of the EU top court on logging in its Bialowieza Forest, the environment minister said on Tuesday after an adviser to the court said Warsaw breached EU law with increased wood harvesting in the forest.

“At this moment I can confirm that Poland will comply with the final judgment regarding Bialowieza Forest,” the Environment Minister Henryk Kowalczyk was quoted as saying in a statement.

The ministry also said that the court’s adviser opinion was not binding and that the court’s final ruling would most likely take place in April this year.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.