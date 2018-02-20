Poland upholds promise to comply with EU top court final ruling on logging

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will comply with the final ruling of the EU top court on logging in its Bialowieza Forest, the environment minister said on Tuesday after an adviser to the court said Warsaw breached EU law with increased wood harvesting in the forest.

“At this moment I can confirm that Poland will comply with the final judgment regarding Bialowieza Forest,” the Environment Minister Henryk Kowalczyk was quoted as saying in a statement.

The ministry also said that the court’s adviser opinion was not binding and that the court’s final ruling would most likely take place in April this year.