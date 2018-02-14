EU's Juncker says 'good chance' of rapprochement with Warsaw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday said he saw a “a good chance” of rapprochement between Poland and the European Union.

Juncker said he had spoken “at length” with the Polish prime minister and the EU’s deputy head had also held meetings with Polish counterparts in recent days.

“We are keeping up our dialogue and I think there is a good chance the Polish positions will move towards ours,” Juncker told a news conference on Wednesday.

The EU executive deployed Article 7 of the 2009 Lisbon Treaty for the first time in December, giving Warsaw three months to reverse judicial reforms. If it does not, the executive could call on other member states to prepare sanctions.