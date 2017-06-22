EU confirms rollover of Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, European Council President Donald Tusk said.

"Agreed. EU will extend economic sanctions against Russia," Tusk tweeted, confirming the bloc's judgement that Moscow had failed to implement the conditions of the Minsk peace agreement.

The leaders were rubber-stamping a decision that had previously been taken by EU governments. The move extends the sanctions until January 2018.