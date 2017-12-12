FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to agree extending economic sanctions on Russia until mid-2018
#World News
December 12, 2017 / 3:06 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

EU to agree extending economic sanctions on Russia until mid-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will agree on Thursday to prolong for another six months the bloc’s economic sanctions on Russia, imposed over the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region and Moscow’s support for rebels in east Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The main sanctions, which target Russia’s energy, defence and financial sectors, would otherwise be due to expire at the end of January 2018. EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday will agree an extension until mid-2018, officials and diplomats in Brussels said.

Moscow says it will never return Crimea, which it annexed in 2014 in a move that has not been recognised internationally. Western countries say Russia has also been providing a lifeline to separatists in eastern Ukraine, where a conflict has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
