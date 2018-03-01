EU wants Slovakia to give more details on suspected misuse of EU funds

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said it had requested information from Slovak authorities following media reports about EU agricultural funds being siphoned off by organised crime groups.

“We are aware of these media reports coming from Slovakia and are looking into the situation,” a spokesman for the European Commission said on Thursday.

“Today we have sent a letter to the competent authority in Slovakia to request information about the possible misuse of agricultural funds.”