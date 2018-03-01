FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 11:46 AM

EU wants Slovakia to give more details on suspected misuse of EU funds

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said it had requested information from Slovak authorities following media reports about EU agricultural funds being siphoned off by organised crime groups.

FILE PHOTO - Workers adjust and clean the logo of the European Commission at the entrance of the Berlaymont building, the EC headquarters, in Brussels September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We are aware of these media reports coming from Slovakia and are looking into the situation,” a spokesman for the European Commission said on Thursday.

“Today we have sent a letter to the competent authority in Slovakia to request information about the possible misuse of agricultural funds.”

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
