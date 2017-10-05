EU executive not assessing impact of Catalan crisis on Spanish economy

FILE PHOTO - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive arm, the European Commission, is not conducting any assessments of the impact of the political crisis in Catalonia on Spain’s economy as a whole, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

“This issue is being dealt with by dialogue, so currently we are not doing any assessments on the potential economic impact,” Dombrovskis told a regular news briefing.