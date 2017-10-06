Catalonia showdown could unleash new euro crisis - EU lawmaker

An Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) is seen in a touristic shop in Barcelona, Spain October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Catalonia’s moves to seek independence from Spain could unleash a new euro crisis, Manfred Weber, head of the conservative bloc in the European Parliament, said in an interview published on Saturday.

Weber told the German newspaper Bild the issue could lead to “European wildfire”, adding: “A new euro crisis also cannot be excluded if the Catalonian regional government continues to escalate the conflict.”

Weber called for urgent negotiations between the two sides.

Catalonia’s head of foreign affairs said on Friday the region’s parliament would meet on Monday to debate independence, in defiance of a ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court.