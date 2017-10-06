FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalonia showdown could unleash new euro crisis - EU lawmaker
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 6, 2017 / 10:10 PM / in 12 days

Catalonia showdown could unleash new euro crisis - EU lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) is seen in a touristic shop in Barcelona, Spain October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Catalonia’s moves to seek independence from Spain could unleash a new euro crisis, Manfred Weber, head of the conservative bloc in the European Parliament, said in an interview published on Saturday.

Weber told the German newspaper Bild the issue could lead to “European wildfire”, adding: “A new euro crisis also cannot be excluded if the Catalonian regional government continues to escalate the conflict.”

Weber called for urgent negotiations between the two sides.

Catalonia’s head of foreign affairs said on Friday the region’s parliament would meet on Monday to debate independence, in defiance of a ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.