Macron aiming for eurozone 'convergence' with Germany by March
December 15, 2017 / 1:53 PM / a day ago

Macron aiming for eurozone 'convergence' with Germany by March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he hoped to make progress with Germany on ideas to reform the euro zone by March, once Germany has a new coalition government in place, and agree a “roadmap” with all eurozone leaders by June next year.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Speaking at a news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel after an EU summit, Macron said a “stable, strong Germany” was in everyone’s interests to advance European integration and that decisions would flow from that.

“Our aim is to have an agreement in March because at that stage a political step will have been completed in Germany and we will have the capacity to construct together much more clearly on these issues,” Macron said of eurozone reform.

“Do I think that we can have a joint position and have joint solutions? I not only think we can, but I want it.”

Asked about his ideas for a eurozone budget, Macron said that in his Sorbonne speech in September, delivered two days after the German election, he had not made any mention of a specific size for the budget in terms of points of GDP.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing by Luke Baker; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

