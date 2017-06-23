FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel and Macron hold joint news conference at end of EU summit
June 23, 2017

Merkel and Macron hold joint news conference at end of EU summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May attend the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 22, 2017.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a joint news conference on Friday at the end of a European Union summit, a rare step which underscores the push for deeper cooperation between Berlin and Paris.

German and French officials confirmed that the two would respond to post-summit questions from reporters together. The last time leaders from both countries held a joint news conference at an EU summit was in Bratislava in September, when Merkel appeared with Francois Hollande.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Noah Barkin

