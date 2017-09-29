Macron says there is EU 'consensus' for new reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron waves to supporters during in Lyon, France, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

TALLINN (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday European Union leaders agreed during a summit dinner that they should push ahead more quickly with reforms of the bloc.

Macron used the dinner in Tallinn to expound a vision of faster, deeper EU integration which he laid out in a speech on Tuesday. He told reporters the meeting had been “fruitful”.

“Last night’s discussions showed there’s a common realization of a need for a leap forward in Europe,” he said.

“Today we’re all convinced Europe must move ahead faster and stronger, for more sovereignty, more unity and more democracy.”