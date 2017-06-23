FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Hungary's Orban sees EU reform drive after German election
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 23, 2017 / 1:47 PM / a month ago

Hungary's Orban sees EU reform drive after German election

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban looks up during a plenary session at the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels, Belgium April 26, 2017.Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after two days of talks with his European Union peers he expected Berlin and Paris to push for broad reforms in the bloc once a German election due in September is out of the way.

"The French president has made it clear he wants to increase the efficiency of the EU and he is determined to do that," Orban told a news conference translated into English.

"The other factor is the German elections but I think after September it is very probable that we are going to put a lot of effort and planning into a new European reform era. We will have lots of debates and we need to prepare."

Reporting bu Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Jan Strupczewski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.