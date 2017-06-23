FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macron and Merkel back tougher EU approach on trade
June 23, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 2 months ago

Macron and Merkel back tougher EU approach on trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a joint news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017.Gonzalo Fuentes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both voiced support on Friday for a more robust European approach to trade, saying the bloc must respond if other countries block access to their markets.

Slideshow (2 Images)

At a joint news conference between the two leaders at the end of a two-day European Union summit, Macron said he favoured open markets but that Europe "cannot be naive".

Merkel voiced support for the concept of reciprocity in trade and investment, saying Europe "must respond" if other countries prevented its companies from competing for public contracts. She singled out the United States which has taken a more protectionist approach under President Donald Trump.

"If we have access to public contracts in the United States, then we can say 'yes' to access to public contracts in Europe," Merkel said.

But if this access was not there, she said, Europe must think about an answer.

Reporting by Noah Barkin, Andreas Rinke and Jean-Baptiste Vey

