Highlights - EU leaders' summit on top jobs and future budget

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders meet in Brussels on Friday for an informal summit to discuss the future post-Brexit budget and other issues, such as how to determine the next European Commission president and what to do with Britain’s seats in the European Parliament.

The following are comments from leaders arriving at the summit.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

“I think we want to have new priorities, new policies, future-oriented policies and if we cannot reduce to the right extent old policies then countries have to pay more.”

On setting conditions in EU budget

“I don’t think that those who think that this could be taken under consideration only have Poland in mind. It is a more general problem, the rule of law, solidarity. This has to be discussed in a way which has to be de-dramatised.”

“I am, as you know, concerned that there is this trench between east and west... I don’t want further splits in Europe. We have enough of them.”

AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR SEBASTIAN KURZ

“Our position is clear: we want a strong European Union which handles taxpayers’ money frugally, which tries to become leaner where possible to have more available budget for big, important tasks such as security policy.”

“We do not want a constant further burden on countries which are already net contributors. The net contributors are already doing a lot at the moment.”

On migration

“Our aim has to be to stop people at our outer borders and not endlessly discuss redistribution within Europe.”

DUTCH PRIME MINSTER MARK RUTTE

On budget....

“I think we are already paying quite a bit (into the EU budget) and there is good reason for that. I think we need to modernise, which is possible. I think we need to make funds available for modern topics such as cyber crime, where we need to work together, within the existing budgets. So no increase, modernise. Britain is leaving so that part needs to be removed from the budget.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni arrive at a European Union heads of state informal meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“It is always good to mark your positions in Europe. I agree with others who say we need to talk about priorities. I hope there is space, which we didn’t manage seven years ago, to really modernise in cohesion policy, agricultural funds and regional funds.”

“The Dutch proposal is to link structural funds and cohesion funds to the amount to which countries are implementing reforms in their national economies, upholding the stability and growth pact, implementing country-specific recommendations.”

On being isolated in Europe...

“I have had so many difficult issues to discuss over the past seven years. Sometimes it works.”

“You can judge me on doing what I can to prevent that (more money from the Netherlands goes to the EU)”

Slideshow (6 Images)

Impact on Dutch economy of a hard Brexit...

“Not devastating, but it will have an impact... I really believe that as the 27 we have a position that we want to stay as closely associated with the UK as possible, but for example for membership of the internal market that means certain obligations. Membership of the customs union means certain obligations. It’s always that if you want something there are certain rules we all have to abide by.”

On budget

DANISH PRIME MINISTER LARS LOKKE RASMUSSEN

On budget....

“Well I think it is quite obvious that we need some conditionality. If you are a member of the European Union you are a full member, which comes with rights and obligations. You have to balance that.”

LITHUANIA PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE

On the budget....

“It is a matter of political decisions how we manage to decide on size. That is a matter of political will. We have a lot of new challenges as well as the Brexit. That means between the payments after Brexit and the promises of new policies there is a lack of financial resources of about 20 percent. We have to decide to either decrease the budget or find new European resources or taxes or to reduce some other old programmes. It is up to us to discuss.”

“Under the treaties the purpose of the cohesion funds, the structural funds is better convergence, not for anything else.”

On future European Commission president....

“Again under the treaties, again, there is the notion that any decision on the candidates for the European positions need to reflect the outcome of the European elections. Those are foreseen for May 2019, not before.”