EU competition chief to speak on two state aid cases
October 4, 2017 / 7:40 AM / in 15 days

EU competition chief to speak on two state aid cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager holds a news conference at the EU Commission's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT) in Brussels on Wednesday on two cases of state aid, the European Commission said in a statement.

EU regulators are expected to order Amazon (AMZN.O) to pay Luxembourg millions of euros in back taxes, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. It would be the latest global company to be hit by an EU crackdown on unfair tax breaks.

Among previous cases, Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) has been ordered to pay up to 13 billion euros (£11.54 billion) in back taxes to Ireland, although Dublin has yet to claim the money. The Commission has declined comment on reports that it may launch a case against Ireland for failing to take Apple’s money.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

