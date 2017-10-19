FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria election victor calls for end to Turkey's EU entry talks
#World News
October 19, 2017 / 1:40 PM / in 2 days

Austria election victor calls for end to Turkey's EU entry talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austria’s likely next chancellor said on Thursday that EU membership talks with Turkey must be stopped.

Head of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz leaves after meeting the Austrian President at the historic Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Sebastian Kurz, whose conservative OVP party won the most votes in Sunday’s parliamentary election, said after a meeting with German Manfred Weber, the head of the centre-right grouping in the European Parliament, that Turkey was not meeting the criteria for accession.

“So entry negotiations with Turkey must be broken off,” Kurz said in a tweet.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
