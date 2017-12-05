FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In Brussels, Tillerson offers EU strong U.S. support
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 12:24 PM / a day ago

In Brussels, Tillerson offers EU strong U.S. support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday said the United States remains committed to Europe, offering a public statement of support for European allies worried about foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini pose for a group photo with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/POOL

“The partnership between America and the European Union... is based upon shared values, shared objectives for security and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic and we remain committed to that,” Tillerson said before a lunch with 28 EU foreign ministers.

Tillerson, in brief statements with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini after which the two took no questions, said his visit showed “the strong commitment the U.S. has to the European alliance, the important role that the European alliance plays in our shared security objectives.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Gabriela Baczynska

