Brevan Howard taps Eurobank economist Monokroussos to run Greek operations

ATHENS (Reuters) - Eurobank’s chief economist Platon Monokroussos is leaving the bank to join hedge fund firm Brevan Howard, sources at Greece’s third-largest lender by assets told Reuters on Monday.

Founded in 2002 by former Credit Suisse traders Alan Howard, Jean Philippe Blochet, Chris Rokos and Tryfon Natsis, Brevan Howard has more than 15 billion euros in assets under management.

Monokroussos, 50, who worked at Eurobank for 18 years, will lead Brevan Howard’s Athens operations which will target investments in commercial real estate and listed equities via two new funds.

The firm is currently in the process of raising about $500 million for the new funds.

Monokroussos declined to comment.