France, Luxembourg and Slovakia in race for Eurogroup chair - Austria
October 20, 2017 / 8:13 AM / in 5 days

France, Luxembourg and Slovakia in race for Eurogroup chair - Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is competing with his counterparts from Slovakia and Luxembourg to replace Jeroen Dijsselbloem as chair of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Friday.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Eurogroup, an informal body that plays a key role in shaping the economic policy of the 19-country currency bloc, will vote for a new chairman at a meeting in December, Dijsselbloem said last week.

“I assume there will be three to four candidates -- Luxembourg is in the running in my opinion, Slovakia is presumably in the running, and interestingly for the first time in the history of the Eurogroup a big one is having a try, namely France,” Schelling told an investors’ conference.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Catherine Evans

