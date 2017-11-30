FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak finance minister applies to chair Eurogroup - officials
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 11:21 AM / Updated a day ago

Slovak finance minister applies to chair Eurogroup - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Slovak finance minister Peter Kazimir applied on Thursday for post of the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, officials said.

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Finance Minister Peter Kazimir attends the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) 2017 Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Nicosia, Cyprus May 10,2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Euro zone finance ministers, the powerful Eurogroup body that sets economic policy in the euro zone, will choose a successor to the current chairman, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, on Monday. In the election each of the 19 ministers has one vote and the winner must get a simple majority.

Latvian and Portuguese finance ministers have also applied, sources have told Reuters.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
