Slovak finance minister applies to chair Eurogroup - officials

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Slovak finance minister Peter Kazimir applied on Thursday for post of the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, officials said.

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Finance Minister Peter Kazimir attends the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) 2017 Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Nicosia, Cyprus May 10,2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Euro zone finance ministers, the powerful Eurogroup body that sets economic policy in the euro zone, will choose a successor to the current chairman, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, on Monday. In the election each of the 19 ministers has one vote and the winner must get a simple majority.

Latvian and Portuguese finance ministers have also applied, sources have told Reuters.