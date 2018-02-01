Acquisitions help boost Euromoney revenue

(Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM.L), publisher of the Euromoney magazine, said quarterly revenue rose 6 percent, as recent acquisitions more than offset the negative impact from a stronger pound.

Euromoney, which is 49.1 percent-owned by Daily Mail & General Trust Plc (DMGOa.L), said total revenue was 100.8 million pounds ($142.83 million) for the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, compared with 95.2 million pounds in the same period last year. [nRSZ1468Va]

Underlying revenue, which excludes the effect of currency movements and acquisitions and disposals, rose 3 percent. The group generates about two-thirds of its revenue and about 80 percent of its profit in US dollars.

