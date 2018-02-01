FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 7:51 AM / a day ago

Acquisitions help boost Euromoney revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM.L), publisher of the Euromoney magazine, said quarterly revenue rose 6 percent, as recent acquisitions more than offset the negative impact from a stronger pound.

Euromoney, which is 49.1 percent-owned by Daily Mail & General Trust Plc (DMGOa.L), said total revenue was 100.8 million pounds ($142.83 million) for the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, compared with 95.2 million pounds in the same period last year. [nRSZ1468Va]

    Underlying revenue, which excludes the effect of currency movements and acquisitions and disposals, rose 3 percent. The group generates about two-thirds of its revenue and about 80 percent of its profit in US dollars.

    (This story refiles to remove extraneous words from dateline.)

    Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
