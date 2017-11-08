FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronext's third-quarter core profit rises on stable European macro environment
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 8, 2017 / 6:48 AM / a day ago

Euronext's third-quarter core profit rises on stable European macro environment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext (ENX.PA) said its third-quarter core earnings rose 13.3 percent, driven by improved trading volumes in a “stabilised macro environment” and gains from recent acquisitions.

FILE PHOTO - Company stock price information are displayed on screens as they hang above the Paris stock exchange, operated by Euronext NV, in La Defense business district in Paris, France, December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 69.5 million euros (61.21 million pounds) in the third quarter from 61.3 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14.1 percent to 128.7 million euros in the period.

“The third quarter of 2017 saw an improved trading environment, despite very low volatility, with a stabilised macro environment in Europe. This translated into improved trading volumes on both cash and derivatives markets...” Euronext said in a statement.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.