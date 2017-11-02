FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pay dissent jumps at European company AGMs - report
Sections
Featured
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 2, 2017 / 1:47 PM / in 19 hours

Pay dissent jumps at European company AGMs - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors in European companies increased their opposition to excessive executive pay and perks at annual general meetings this year, a report on Thursday showed, with dissent at French companies the most pronounced.

People queue for coffee at a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The number of remuneration proposals that prompted opposition from at least 10 percent of voting shareholders rose in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, the report by proxy voting consultant Georgeson showed.

The biggest increase was in France, where opposition was up 205 percent on 2016, while Britain showed a 28 percent decline.

“This demonstrates that executive pay is still firmly on the continental agenda, and French companies in particular must carefully prepare for their next AGMs,” said Cas Sydorowitz, Georgeson’s chief executive of corporate advisory.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.