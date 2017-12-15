FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 2:45 PM / a day ago

Belgian trial of Paris attacker Abdeslam postponed - court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Belgian trial of one of the suspects behind the 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris has been postponed, a Brussels court said.

FILE PHOTO - A vehicle believed to transport Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam after his first hearing before French judges departs the courthouse in Paris, France, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French national Salah Abdeslam fled to Belgium after the attacks in Paris that killed 130 people, hiding from police for months before being detained. Days after his arrest Brussels was hit by another deadly militant attack.

He is standing trial in Belgium over his involvement in a shootout with police in the days leading up to his arrest.

Abdeslam, initially set to stand trial on Monday, has appointed a new lawyer who had asked for more time to prepare his case.

The court will set a new date for his trial on Monday.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

