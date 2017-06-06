FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium detains 12 people in anti-terrorism raids
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 2 months ago

Belgium detains 12 people in anti-terrorism raids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police detained 12 people in connection with the Brussels bombings of March last year, after a series of home searches, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Police carried out 14 house searches and a judge will decide in the coming hours whether the 12 people will be detained further, the statement said.

The Islamic State-inspired bombings at Brussels Airport and on the city's metro system in March 2016 killed 32 people.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Robin Pomeroy

