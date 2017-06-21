FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian PM says country on alert, but not at maximum threat level
#World News
June 21, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 2 months ago

Belgian PM says country on alert, but not at maximum threat level

Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel arrives at the city hall "Campidoglio" (Capitoline Hill) for the meeting of EU leaders on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, in Rome, Italy March 25, 2017.Tony Gentile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Wednesday security forces would remain vigilant after a failed "terrorist attack" on a Brussels railway station, but there was no need to raise the nation's alert level to the maximum.

Michel, speaking after a meeting of the country's National Security Council, said there was no indication that another attack was imminent and the alert status would remain on three, the second highest level.

"We will not let ourselves be intimidated," he said. "We will go on living our lives as normally as possible."

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Alastair Macdonald

