2 months ago
France music festival goes on despite Brussels attack - spokesman
June 21, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 2 months ago

France music festival goes on despite Brussels attack - spokesman

French Secretary of State for Parliamentary Relations and Government Spokesperson Christophe Castaner arrives at the Elysee Palace before a weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, May 31, 2017.Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's annual music festival, where groups play on street corners and in cafes nationwide, will go ahead despite several attacks on police in past weeks and Tuesday evening's terrorist incident in Brussels, the French government spokesman said.

Spokesman Christophe Castaner on Wednesday said 48,000 police would be on duty when festivities start later in the day and go late into the night.

That number is similar to the numbers deployed during the four days of recent presidential and parliamentary elections to ward off the threat of further attacks by Islamist militants. More than 230 people have died in France over the past two and a half years in attacks by Islamist-inspired assailants.

Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Richard Lough

