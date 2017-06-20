FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 2 months ago

Belgian prosecutors consider Brussels station explosion as terrorist attack

A policeman stands guard over a deserted street following an explosion at Central Station in Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2017.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian federal prosecutors said on Tuesday that an explosion set off by a man in the central station of Brussels was being considered as a terrorist attack.

Federal prosecutors spokesman Eric Van der Sypt told reporters at a hastily arranged news conference near the station that he could not confirm if the attacker, who was shot by troops patrolling the station, was still alive, nor give any details about his identity.

"At about 8.30 p.m. there was an explosion in the central station, relatively small in size. The suspected perpetrator was neutralised by the soldiers present. We cannot confirm if the man is still alive or dead. There were no further victims. We are considering this as a terrorist attack," he said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop

