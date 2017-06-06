FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Interior minister says Paris Notre Dame attacker shouted 'This is for Syria'
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 4:42 PM / 2 months ago

Interior minister says Paris Notre Dame attacker shouted 'This is for Syria'

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb talks to journalists at the scene of a shooting incident near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, June 6, 2017.Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - An attacker at Paris Notre Dame cathedral carrying an Algerian student card shouted "this is for Syria" when he smashed with a hammer one of three police officers, French interior minister Gerard Collomb said on Tuesday.

"A man came behind these police officers and, armed with a hammer, started hitting one of them. His colleagues reacted with composure... and fired," Collomb told reporters near the cathedral in central Paris.

Collomb added that the injured attacked was being treated in hospital and seemed to have acted alone.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Michel Rose

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.