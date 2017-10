PARIS (Reuters) - Patrick Balkany, the local mayor for the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, had “no doubt” that Wednesday’s incident in which a car drove into a group of soldiers, was a deliberate act.

“Without any doubt, it was a deliberate act,” Balkany told BFM TV.

“It’s an odious act of aggression,” Balkany also said, adding that the car in question was a BMW.