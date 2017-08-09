FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French police arrest suspect behind attack on soldiers in Paris - PM
August 9, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 4 days ago

French police arrest suspect behind attack on soldiers in Paris - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed that police had arrested the suspect behind an attack on French soldiers in a Paris suburb on Wednesday.

"A suspect who was driving the car involved in the attack has been arrested on the highway between Paris and Boulogne-sur-Mer," Philippe told lawmakers during parliament question time.

A Reuters journalist saw the BMW believed to have been used in the attack, riddled with bullet holes, on the A16 highway in northern France.

Reporting by Yves Clarisse and Cyril Camu; Writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by Richard Lough

