FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France opens anti-terrorist inquiry after hit-and-run on soldiers
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 9, 2017 / 10:05 AM / in 2 months

France opens anti-terrorist inquiry after hit-and-run on soldiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police secure a street near the scene where French soliders were hit and injured by a vehicle in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, France, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French counter-terrorist investigators have been asked to probe an incident in which a car rammed into a group of soldiers in a Paris suburb on Wednesday, a source in the judiciary said.

A judicial source told Reuters that the department had taken up the matter and was working alongside colleagues from the DGSI internal intelligence agency - a move that in France shows the matter is being treated as a probable act of terrorism.

A statement from French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly added that police forces were looking for a suspect on the run after the incident, in which police said six soldiers were injured, two of them seriously.

Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Brian Love and Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.