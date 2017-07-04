FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Italy summons Austrian ambassador over planned border controls
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2017 / 11:08 AM / a month ago

Italy summons Austrian ambassador over planned border controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's foreign ministry summoned Austria's ambassador on Tuesday after Vienna said it was likely to set up controls to stop migrants passing the border between the two countries.

Austrian ambassador Rene Pollitzer was called to the ministry's headquarters in Rome "following the Austrian government's statement about deploying troops to the Brenner (pass)", the ministry said in a statement.

Austrian defence ministry officials said earlier on Tuesday four armoured vehicles had been moved close to the border with Italy and controls would like be set up on the busy Alpine pass.

Italy warned last year this would break EU rules on free movement.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Gavin Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.