a month ago
Italy criticises Austria border control plan, warns of security repercussions
#World News
July 4, 2017 / 3:56 PM / a month ago

Italy criticises Austria border control plan, warns of security repercussions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Austria's plan to impose border controls and possibly deploy troops to stop migrants crossing from Italy will have repercussions for security cooperation between the two countries, Italy's interior minister said on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Marco Minniti said there was no emergency at the busy Brenner pass Alpine crossing, which an Austrian defence ministry spokesman said would be included in the controls.

"I am frankly surprised by Austrian Defence Minister (Hans Peter) Doskozil's comments," Minniti said in a statement.

"This is an unjustified and unprecedented initiative which, if not immediately corrected, will inevitably create repercussions on security cooperation" between the neighbouring countries," Minniti said.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Philip Pullella

