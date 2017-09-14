FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Balkan police break up Turkish migrant smuggling ring
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 14, 2017 / 3:01 PM / a month ago

Balkan police break up Turkish migrant smuggling ring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Police in the Balkans have arrested 21 men suspected of smuggling close to 200 Turks to the European Union, officials said on Thursday.

The suspects, including a Turkish national who is believed to be the ring leader, are accused of taking advantage of visa -free travel between Turkey and Bosnia and Montenegro to transfer migrants by plane from Istanbul to Sarajevo and Podgorica.

They were then smuggled into EU member Croatia and further on to Western Europe, said police who ran a joint operation involving officers from Bosnia, Croatia and Montenegro.

The suspected smugglers, who are nationals of Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Montenegro and Serbia, charged migrants 3,500 to 5,000 euros per person to reach EU member states, said Adnan Kosovac, a Bosnian border police official.

Kosovac said that as well as the arrests on Wednesday, the police also raided several houses in western Bosnia and neighbouring Croatia where the gang kept illegal migrants and seized mobile phones, SIM cards and money.

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.