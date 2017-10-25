FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary detains migrant wanted for 70 murders in Pakistan - police
#World News
October 25, 2017 / 8:31 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Hungary detains migrant wanted for 70 murders in Pakistan - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian police have detained a Pakistani migrant wanted for murdering around 70 people in his home country, Hungarian and Austrian police said on Wednesday.

In a statement, police in Hungary’s Bacs-Kiskun county said they had stopped a group of illegal migrants near the southern border with Serbia on Tuesday and identified the 35-year-old man among them.

The police identified him only by the initials A.Z. and said he was the target of an international arrest warrant issued by Pakistan. They said he was being held in Hungary but gave no further details.

Austrian police issued a statement saying the arrest had been made after a tip-off from Austria to Hungarian authorities. They said the man had been planning to go to Austria with the help of people-smugglers. They declined to identify him on grounds of Austria’s data protection rules.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Francois Murphy; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
