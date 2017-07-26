Hungary dismisses top EU court adviser's statement on migrant quota challenge

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government said on Wednesday that a statement by an adviser to the top European Union court dismissing a Hungarian and Slovak challenge to the bloc's migrant quotas was a political statement which is short on legal arguments.

"The main elements of the statement are political, which are practically used to disguise the fact that there are no legal arguments in it," Pal Volner, state secretary of the Justice Ministry was cited as saying by the state news agency MTI.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Court of Justice's Advocate General Yves Bot rejected the procedural arguments presented by Bratislava and Budapest that obligatory quotas were unlawful. A final ECJ ruling is expected after the summer break.