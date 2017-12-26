FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy rescues more than 250 migrants in Mediterranean
Sections
Featured
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
What to watch in 2018
Commentary
What to watch in 2018
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 26, 2017 / 11:37 AM / a day ago

Italy rescues more than 250 migrants in Mediterranean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - More than 250 migrants were rescued in the central Mediterranean during the night between Monday and Tuesday, Italy’s Coast Guard said.

FILE PHOTO - Migrants disembark from the MV Aquarius rescue ship, after being rescued by SOS Mediterranee organisation, in the Sicilian harbour of Trapani, Italy, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A statement said the migrants, in one large rubber dinghy and two small boats, were rescued in three missions by two ships, one from a non-governmental organisation.

Migrant arrivals to Italy have fallen by two-thirds year on year since July after officials working for the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli put pressure on people smugglers in the Libyan city of Sabratha to stop boats leaving.

Italy is also bolstering the Libyan coast guard’s ability to turn back boats.

Last week, the United Nations began bringing African refugees to Italy from Libya, evacuating them from detention centres whose conditions have been condemned by rights groups as inhumane.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.