FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Norway cuts forecast of 2017 asylum seekers by 57 percent
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 14, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 2 months ago

Norway cuts forecast of 2017 asylum seekers by 57 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway has cut its forecast of asylum seeker arrivals to just 3,000 people for 2017, down from a prediction of 7,000 made in March, acting Minister of Immigration and Integration Per Sandberg said on Wednesday.

"The new projection is due to lower-than-expected numbers so far, and that the seasonal (summer) upswing has so far been much smaller than anticipated," he said in a statement.

Arrivals so far this year are at 20-year lows, resulting in lower costs for the state, Sandberg of the anti-immigration Progress Party added.

In 2015, more than 30,000 people applied for asylum in Norway, a record for the nation of 5.3 million people.

Norway will hold a general election in September.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.