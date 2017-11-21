FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey charges three Bulgarians with migrant smuggling
#World News
November 21, 2017 / 4:11 PM / a day ago

Turkey charges three Bulgarians with migrant smuggling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Turkey has charged three Bulgarians with illegal migrant trafficking and assisting a criminal organisation, the Bulgarian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The three were detained on Friday and held in custody in the northwestern Turkish city of Edirne pending investigations, a ministry statement said

Last week the Bulgarian authorities smashed a gang suspected of smuggling migrants into Western Europe.

Eight people, including two Pakistanis, were charged with smuggling offences after they transported migrants, mainly Pakistanis, Afghans and Iraqis, from Turkey into Romania and then on to Hungary and Austria.

Bulgaria has built a fence on its border with its Balkan neighbour Turkey and has bolstered its border controls to prevent inflows of illegal migrants.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
