Turkey expects EU to provide total 6 billion euros under migrant deal by end-2018 - minister
#World News
November 16, 2017 / 8:01 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Turkey expects EU to provide total 6 billion euros under migrant deal by end-2018 - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects the European Union to provide the remaining portion of the 3 billion euros (2.68 billion pounds) which the bloc pledged under a migrant deal by end-2017, according to the text of a speech by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

In the text of the speech, which he was making to a parliamentary budget commission, Cavusoglu also said Ankara expected a further 3 billion euros to be allocated by end-2018.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
