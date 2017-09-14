FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spot power prices surge on wind output decline, forward curve extends gains
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 14, 2017 / 7:22 AM / a month ago

Spot power prices surge on wind output decline, forward curve extends gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European spot power prices surged on Thursday boosted by a sharp decline in wind power output, while contracts for next-year delivery extended their rally to a new 3-1/2 year high tracking gains in fuel and carbon prices.

The German Cal‘18 benchmark contract TRDEBYZ8 hit its highest level since February 2014 in early trade, adding 1.39 percent to 36.50 euros (32.84 pounds) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The less liquid French equivalent TRFRBYZ8 rose 1.54 percent to 42.80 euros/MWh.

December 2017 expiry EU carbon allowances CFI2Zc1 gained 4.65 percent to 7.43 euros a tonne - a 20-months high - after the European Parliament adopted a plan to protect carbon prices against fall-out in the event of a hard Brexit.

In the spot market, the baseload German prompt power price for Friday delivery TRDEBD1 surged 47.87 percent or 11.25 euros to 34.75 euros/MWh.

The French spot TRFRBD1 added 17.46 percent or 5.5 euros to 37 euros/MWh.

Electricity production from German wind turbines is expected to tumble by over 12.2 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day on Friday to 14.2 GW. In France, wind generation is forecast to fall by 3.7 GW to 1.8 GW, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Richard Lough

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.