Germany, UK lead Western European car sales lower -LMC data
October 5, 2017 / 10:38 AM / in 14 days

Germany, UK lead Western European car sales lower -LMC data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - New Land Rover cars are seen in a parking lot at the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England, September 12 , 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Western European car sales dropped 2.8 percent in September on a year-on-year basis due to weakening German and British demand, according to industry data compiled by LMC Automotive.

Registrations fell to 1.36 million cars from 1.4 million a year earlier, the consulting firm said on Thursday. Its numbers are based on a combination of national data and estimates for some smaller markets.

The seasonally adjusted annualised rate (SAAR) of western European sales declined 2.1 percent from August levels to 14.16 million cars, LMC said.

Registrations fell 3.3 percent in Germany and 9.3 percent in Britain, respectively the region’s biggest and second-biggest markets, while edging 1.1 percent higher in third-ranked France, according to data published in recent days.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

