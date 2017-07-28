Daily Briefing: Clear-as-mud Brexit unnerves consumers

LONDON (Reuters) - The fall in sterling has chipped away at British consumers' spending power so much that their morale has sunk back to depths hit just after last year's Brexit vote, a GfK survey shows.

It also warned that worse is yet to come if the lack of clarity from Brexit talks continues to stunt economic activity. Such a scenario looks increasingly difficult to avoid at the current rate, with Brussels warning yesterday that negotiations were already running behind schedule.

According to the FT, finance minister Philip Hammond is looking to cut through the uncertainty by seeking a straightforward "off-the-shelf" trading arrangement with the EU for a transitional period.

The main snag is that replicating the most obvious off-the-shelf arrangement -- by joining the European Free Trade Association alongside the likes of Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein -- is far from straightforward as it would mean having to renegotiate the trade deals they have struck with non-European countries.

After buoyant figures on the German economy this week, France is not doing too badly either. Its economy grew 0.5 percent in the second quarter, helped largely by a surge in exports, according to a first official estimate.

That is the third quarter in a row that the euro zone's second-largest economy grew 0.5 percent. Inflation data from around the euro zone are due today, including Germany's at around 1200 GMT.

Drought-hit Romans will find out today whether they face water rationing from Monday as authorities decide whether to go ahead with a ban on pumping water out of the nearby Lake Bracciano due to come into force at midnight.

Discussions are continuing on what can be done to avert a move that among other things would be a major blow to tourism. Earlier this week the Vatican started turning off some 100 fountains -- including two in St. Peter's Square -- due to the water shortage.

MARKETS

As high-flying U.S. tech shares hit another air pocket, following disappointing Amazon results, everyone in world markets has a quick look around to see if the airplane is still cruising smoothly.

Of course a 2.7 percent pullback in Amazon, one of the so-called FANG group of stocks including Facebook, Netflix and Google lead this year's overall market surge, comes in the context of year-to-date gains of about 40 percent.

And one quick look away from tech and internet stocks would show the Dow Jones Industrials hitting a new record high and the S&P500 closing down less than 0.1 percent.

But the behaviour of the main Wall St volatility gauge, the ViX, suggests a little more alarm at the sudden turbulence -- not least because its precipitous descent below 9 percent to its lowest on record this week has rekindled concerns about leveraged selling of U.S. equity volatility as a trading strategy, and more broadly about exchange traded funds based on the ViX.

As a result, the relatively modest tech-led stock wobble saw the so-called 'fear gauge' rise from a new record low on Wednesday of 8.84 percent to an intraday high of 11.50 percent yesterday, before settling back to close just above 10 percent for the first time since July 12.

The tech and volatility jitters rippled through Asia bourses overnight, with technology stocks in Japan and South Korea knocked back.

But the impact on other U.S. financial markets was limited. The dollar was firmer yesterday and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields pushed slightly higher before settling back early on Friday.

The heaviest week of the Q2 earnings season around the world has European banks top of the agenda on Friday, but overall annual profit growth on both sides of the Atlantic is coming in at or above expectations so far.

European stocks are set to open about half a percentage point weaker however, reflecting the overnight gasp.

U.S. Q2 GDP tops today’s economic data reports, but GDP numbers from France and Spain are also out alongside German July inflation readings.

Euro/dollar is slightly higher first thing, but still below $1.17 after Thursday’s retreat from two-year highs. Brent crude has held most of yesterday’s surge near $51.50.

The Swiss franc remains the biggest currency mover and hit its weakest level in more than two years against the euro and its weakest in a month against the dollar.